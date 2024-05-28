Iowa's first bird flu outbreak in 2024 detected at 4.2 million-chicken egg farm

Officials have destroyed about 22.9 million birds in Iowa over two years to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Iowa is reporting its first outbreak of bird flu this year, detected Tuesday in a 4.2 million-chicken commercial egg-laying operation in Sioux County in northwest Iowa, the state Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday.

It's also the first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in Iowa after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in March that the virus had moved from poultry to cattle and was discovered in dairy herds in Texas and Kansas. It has since been detected in cows in Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and South Dakota.

One person in Texas and another in Michigan, both of whom worked with infected cows, were diagnosed with bird flu, which so far has resulted only in mild symptoms among people and cattle. But the disease, carried by wild birds, can be devastating to poultry, and over the past two years, flocks totaling about 22.9 million in commercial facilities and backyard flocks have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease in Iowa, the nation’s top egg producer and seventh-largest turkey producer, USDA data shows.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the human health risk remains low and the Iowa Department of Agriculture say no dairies in the state have been infected with avian influenza.

Iowa's last bird flu detection before the latest one was in a backyard flock in Mahaska County Dec. 19.

Eggs, dairy and beef in the United States remain safe to eat, say state and federal officials. Milk from infected cows is diverted from the food supply, the Food and Drug Administration says. And the milk pasteurization process, used for the vast majority of milk, “kills harmful bacteria and viruses.”

The virus has been detected in more than a dozen wild mammals, including brown, black and polar bears, bobcats, grey seals and bottlenose dolphins. In Iowa, the virus has been detected in red foxes and Virginia opossums.

