Iowans have not changed. But their leaders are bait-and-switch experts.

Lately, on my walks, I’ve pondered changes in Iowa. I’ve written about them. I’ve also read some great articles chronicling a comparison of Iowa now to Iowa of the past.

But I’m left with a threshold question. Have Iowans really changed so dramatically that “Iowa Nice” has morphed into “Iowa Nasty”? Around mile 3 of my walk, I concluded Iowans haven’t changed, but Iowa leadership has. Here’s what I mean.

More: Opinion: As TV meteorologist resigns, 'Iowa nice' has become 'Iowa hostile'

If you go to almost any town in this state, you’ll see posters and a bucket for donating to a neighbor struck down by illness. There are so many pancake benefits for families in need, the cholesterol of the town’s population is questionable. Every year local news is full of stories where farmer friends help an ailing neighbor harvest their crop.

During the recent devastating tornadoes, there were hundreds of stories of folks in Greenfield and other towns helping one another cope and rebuild. I bet a lot of the red hats worked side by side with those who bleed blue.

That’s not Iowa of the past. That’s Iowa now.

During fall and winter Friday nights, high school football and basketball unite a town. No one cares if the star running back is from a Republican or Democratic family or if the girl scoring point after point is “woke.” We care if our team can beat the team just up the road.

Iowa nice isn’t dead.

It just seems dormant under the Golden Dome.

But wait, weren’t those legislators who changed Iowa sent there by the voters? Didn’t Iowa vote decisively for the change Gov. Kim Reynolds and her party ushered in?

The simple answer is yes. Iowa gets the candidates it elects. But wait, like most simple answers, that’s not the whole story. At least a few of the major changes were the product of some political bait and switch.

Voters are often surprised when a candidate they supported does something after they’re elected that they never mentioned during their campaign. Frequently, it’s to go along with their party, but it sure feels like bait and switch to the disappointed voter.

No matter which party owns a political trifecta of power, there are frequent problems because there aren’t adequate checks and balances. The party with power believes it can’t do wrong because it has a mandate. Often, it doesn’t.

In 2016, if candidates mentioned destroying public sector collective bargaining as a goal, I sure missed it. None of the candidates talked about banning books during the 2022 campaign. Few said Iowa needed a huge private school voucher entitlement.

Before this legislative session, neither party campaigned on dismantling the 50-year-old Area Education Agency structure. But it happened because of one-party control.

No, the people of Iowa haven’t changed. There’s still fundamental agreement on many issues.

Iowans want strong public schools. After all, “Foundation in Education” is printed on the Iowa quarter. Private schools play a role, but not at the expense of the public system.

Iowans want and need clean rivers, lakes, and streams.

Iowans believe eminent domain should not be used to provide land to for-profit companies.

Iowans want their nursing homes to be safe, clean, and honest about the care provided.

Iowans believe children shouldn’t go hungry.

Iowans believe health care decisions should be made by doctors and patients, not big government.

Iowans haven’t changed, but our leaders have. We need candidates who are honest when they campaign, so voters understand what they really favor. If elected, lawmakers need to be transparent about their agendas.

Bruce Lear

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City. He has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years until retiring. Contact: bruceLear2419@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa nice is still here, but our leaders are betraying that principle