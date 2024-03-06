Iowans to join Zach Nunn, Ashley Hinson at the 2024 State of the Union address. When is it?

The Des Moines parents of child who died to fentanyl poisoning and Mason City's police chief will be joining two of Iowa’s U.S. House of Representatives for the State of the Union address on March 7.

What Iowans will be at the State of the Union?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced on social media that Jeff Brinkley, the Mason City chief of police, would join her for President Joe Biden’s upcoming speech to the joint session of Congress.

“Together, we will highlight the devastating impacts of Biden's border crisis in Iowa and the tireless efforts of our law enforcement officers to protect us,” Hinson said in a social media post. “Chief Brinkley and his dedicated team do an incredible job keeping Iowans safe, and I'll continue to elevate the voices of law enforcement as we work to improve public safety and protect our communities.”

Deric and Kathy Kidd will join U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn as his guest for the State of the Union address, Nunn announced in a news release.

The Kidds’ son, Sebastian, died from fentanyl poising in 2021 after consuming what he thought was a Percocet pill that he purchased on social media. The pill was laced with fentanyl, according to the news release. He was a senior at Carlisle High School who dealt with anxiety and depression, the news release stated.

Last year, Nunn introduced legislation that would expand the availability of opioid overdose reversal medication and held a community forum in Atlantic in February about the opioid crisis.

When is the State of the Union address and what time will it air?

The State of the Union address is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. Iowa time.

How can I watch the State of the Union address?

The State of the Union will be carried by ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX on network television.

CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and NewsNation will air the address on cable.

You can also watch the address live on WH.gov/sotu or through the White House’s official social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition, the State of the Union address will be streamed on DesMoinesRegister.com and through the USA TODAY channel on your smart television.

