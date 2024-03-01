Iowans with green thumbs advised to hold off on planting despite nice weather
Iowans with green thumbs advised to hold off on planting despite nice weather
Iowans with green thumbs advised to hold off on planting despite nice weather
A 2021 study found that if farmers didn’t use pesticides, they would lose 78% of fruit production, 54% of vegetable production, and 32% of cereal production. At the same time, the way pesticides are delivered is not ideal: The only way to guarantee enough pesticide distribution is to spray too much. Along comes AgZen, a company born out of over a decade of MIT engineering research, with a new solution that uses AI to ensure that the plants get sprayed just enough, using real-time adjustments to optimize the use of pesticide.
'The Cadillac of beach chairs': More than 41,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say they'll change your chill-out game for good.
Founded in 2002 initially as 3N Global, Everbridge helps governments and enterprises from across the industrial spectrum respond to emergency situations -- this includes risk intelligence to help asses the threat landscape around where employees live or travel, as well as mass-notification tools to effectively communicate critical messaging during severe weather or terrorist attacks. Everbridge went public on the Nasdaq in 2016, with its shares hitting an all-time high in September 2021 -- the company reached a market cap of $6.4 billion, but this dropped by more than two-thirds within four months.
As crucial as the ocean is to countless industries, we lack the kind of systematic knowledge of it that we have of the surface. Syrenna has built a versatile robotic platform that you might think of as a mobile weather station for the sea, and is ready to emerge from stealth to enable precise, real-time monitoring of Earth's largest liquid asset.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
They're just right for staying cozy on damp spring days, plus they have pockets.
Callum, the company founded by Ian Callum, managed to make a Jaguar C-X75 used in the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre street-legal.
India has approved allocating up to $15.2 billion (1.26 trillion Indian rupees) to build three new semiconductor plants, including its first semiconductor fab facility -- part of the country's big bid to take on China, Taiwan and other countries in the chip race. On Thursday, the Indian cabinet approved the country's first semiconductor fab facility set up by the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and Taiwan's Power Chip, which will be established in the Dholera region of Gujarat. The fab facility expects to have the capacity to produce 50,000 wafers per month, and it aims to manufacture 3 billion chips annually for a variety of market segments, including high-power computers, electric vehicles, telecom and power electronics.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' one reviewer says. Music to our ears, indeed.
Whether it's due to struggles or lack of promotion, drafting prospects can backfire. But Andy Behrens thinks these incoming rookies are still worth the risk.
If the Raiders don't get their quarterback situation right, what happens with Adams and Jacobs won't matter much.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.