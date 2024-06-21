Some Iowans are eligible for food assistance after tornadoes. What you need to know:

Some Iowans may be eligible for food assistance following fatal tornadoes in April and May.

Two presidential disaster declarations were issued after the EF3 tornado tore through Minden on April 26 and the EF4 that devastated Greenfield on May 21. The declarations enable the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to provide the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, to Iowans in specific ZIP codes affected by the tornadoes and storms that swept through Iowa on April 26-27 and May 20-21.

Here's what you need to know:

What ZIP codes are eligible for D-SNAP food assistance?

ZIP codes eligible for assistance from the April 26-27 storms: 50213, 50327, 50801, 50863, 50854, 51503, 51526, 51527, 51537, 51542, 51548, 51553, 51557, 51561, 51564, 51570, 51578

ZIP codes eligible for assistance from the May 20-21 storms: 50007, 50046, 50201, 50849, 50864

Are there other requirements?

You will be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if you live in one of the eligible ZIP codes and suffered one or more of these disaster-related expenses:

Loss of or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated, or delayed receipt of income.

Home or self-employment business repairs, including supplies paid for out of pocket and not reimbursed during the 30-day period of time.

Temporary shelter expenses.

Are there any restrictions for applicants?

Yes. A household’s net income, for their household size, cannot exceed the amounts listed below for the 30-day period following the storms:

Household Size Income Limit 1 $2,085 2 $2,514 3 $2,942 4 $3,380 5 $3,845 6 $4,308 7 $4,736 8 $5,165

How do I apply for D-SNAP assistance?

If you apply for D-SNAP assistance, there are a few things you will need handy.

Applicants will need to provide proof of identity. They may also need to provide proof of residence in the storm-affected area, income and disaster-related expenses.

Those who live in the eligible ZIP codes and follow the above guidelines can apply for D-SNAP benefits can apply in person at these locations:

417 E. Kanesville Boulevard, Council Bluffs, Iowa

51503, 51526, 51527, 51537, 51542, 51548, 51553, 51557, 51561, 51564, 51570, 51578 (April 26-27 storms)

50864 (May 20-21 storms)

201 N. Elm St., Creston, Iowa

50213, 50801, 50854, 50863 (April 26-27 storms)

50849 (May 20-21 storms)

2309 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, Iowa

50327 (April 26-27 storms)

50007, 50046, 50201 (May 20-21 storms)

All locations are open Tuesday, June 25, through Saturday, June 29:

Tuesday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Applicants can also call 515-420-6048 to apply at the same times above.

The remaining damage from the Greenfield tornado can be seen as the city recovers on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

How can I use D-SNAP assistance after I'm accepted?

Those eligible to receive D-SNAP benefits will receive food dollars on an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card equivalent to the maximum allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for their household size.

D-SNAP benefits can be used for food purchases at any SNAP-authorized retailer, including farmers markets and certain online retailers.

For a complete list of authorized retailers, see the USDA SNAP retailer locator. Iowa locations include gas stations, Hy-Vee, Dollar General and more.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Disaster food assistance available for some Iowans after tornadoes