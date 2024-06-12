Iowans can't sue over early end to COVID-19 unemployment benefits, court rules

Iowans laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic were not entitled to additional federal unemployment income refused by Gov. Kim Reynolds, a judge has found.

The federal CARES act, adopted in 2020 in response to the pandemic and related economic disruptions, created several programs to increase both the value and duration of unemployment insurance benefits for the several million Americans who found themselves unexpectedly out of work. These benefits were funded by the federal government but administered through states' existing unemployment benefit systems.

Iowa initially accepted the additional federal funding, but in May 2021, Reynolds announced Iowa was ending its participation in the new programs. Reynolds said at the time that businesses were complaining about a lack of job applicants, and that "it's time for everyone who can to get back to work."

In the wake of the decision, at least two lawsuits accused the governor of wrongly depriving Iowans of their benefits. Recently, the federal judge overseeing a class-action suit filed in May 2023 ruled the case should be dismissed.

Did workers have a right to benefits?

Among other arguments, the plaintiffs contended that they had a property interest in the promised federal benefits, and Reynolds ending the program early amounted to an unlawful taking of the property they were owed.

Chief District Judge Stephanie Rose found those claims unconvincing. Benefit recipients "did not have a continuing, constitutionally protected property interest in the pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits," she wrote.

Furthermore, Rose noted, Iowa evaluates eligibility for benefits on a weekly basis, meaning the plaintiffs might have lost eligibility, anyway, if they had, for example, found work.

"If every eligible recipient who received the (benefits eligibility) letter had a property interest, then the discretion given to state official by the CARES Act would be without effect" Rose wrote.

Rose further pointed to rulings from other states where courts have similarly rejected lawsuits over the early end of unemployment benefits, and that the plaintiffs cannot seek an injunction from the court when the alleged misconduct occurred three years ago.

Governor: 'In Iowa, we value hard work'

Attorney John Stoltze, representing the plaintiffs, said they were "disappointed" in the ruling and that the legal team planned to review it with their clients to determine their next steps.

Reynolds, in a statement, praised the decision and reiterated the reasons why she rejected the federal money.

"During the pandemic, the federal government attempted to pay able-bodied people to stay home instead of seeking employment to keep our economy on track," Reynolds said. "Republican governors around the country stood up to protect the livelihoods of our citizens, getting people back to work when it was desperately needed. In Iowa, we value hard work and recognize the dignity a good job can bring."

