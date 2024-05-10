Iowa Workforce Development to hold job fair May 16 in Perry for Tyson workers

Attendees stop at the DMACC table during a job fair on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Hotel Pattee in Perry.

Iowa Workforce Development will soon host a job fair in Perry for Tyson workers to help them find new careers in light of the upcoming layoffs. The career fair is the next step forward in support of impacted workers and has involved close coordination between state and local officials.The job fair will take place from 12-5 p.m. on May 16 at the National Guard Armory in Perry. The location is being used to accommodate the high number of interested employers from several different occupations. Nearly 100 employers from the area and across the state are expected to participate.

“This upcoming job fair represents a critical step in our efforts to ensure that all impacted workers in Perry have the ability to find a new, promising career,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “While layoffs at this scale are always difficult, it is our goal to meet that challenge with an equally high number of opportunities to remain in the workforce. We appreciate the continued partnership with local officials and look forward to helping make these critical connections to new jobs.”

The job fair is being hosted in coordination with IowaWORKS rapid response services and PerryNext, a group of local officials formed to help mitigate the impact of the Tyson layoffs. The planned job fair was preceded by visits from the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center in March. An IowaWORKS transition center also has been opened at Tyson and is being staffed three days a week to help workers with unemployment questions and career resources.

Impacted workers can contact staff with questions by emailing DesMoinesIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov or calling 515-281-9619.

Staff support and materials will be provided in multiple languages. If any worker requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the event, contact Sara Bath by May 10 at sara.bath@iwd.iowa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Workforce Development to hold job fair May 16 in Perry for Tyson workers