We Are Iowa welcomes back a member of the team. Who is the new morning meteorologist?

The Local 5 weather team, from left, are Hannah Dennis, Brad Edwards, Bree Sullivan and Chris Kuball.

Iowans tuning into “Good Morning Iowa” on Local 5 may spot a familiar face delivering the latest weather report.

Meteorologist Bree Sullivan will join the weather team at the ABC station on Monday, May 6, We Are Iowa announced in a news release on May 3.

Sullivan was part of the Local 5 weather team part-time from 2015 to 2018, and previously worked at the station as an intern in 2007.

“It’s kind of me coming full circle,” she told the Des Moines Register.

She replaces meteorologist Brandon Lawrence who left Local 5 in mid-April. He has since joined DART as a communications specialist, according to a post on social media.

“Bree offers a wealth of experience in the market with a deep understanding of Central Iowa weather, and she brings a fresh perspective to our team forecasts,” said Local 5 news director Perry Pace in a news release.

Who is Bree Sullivan at We Are Iowa?

Sullivan was most recently a meteorologist at NBC affiliate KWWL in Waterloo. Her final show was in late April, according to a broadcast clip posted to KWWL’s website.

She described her time with KWWL as a “fantastic experience.”

Sullivan has “10 years of experience forecasting Iowa’s weather,” including at KCCI, according to the news release.

Her pursuit of meteorology stems from her fascination for weather — Sullivan has lived on the East Coast to Texas, hurricanes to Tornado Alley.

“My grandpa and grandma live on a farm in northwest Iowa,” she said. “So, I used to spend my summers up there and I would watch the storms roll in with my grandpa and that just fueled the love of the field.”

Sullivan is a graduate of Iowa State University and mother of four, according to the news release.

What can viewers expect from meteorologist Bree Sullivan on 'Good Morning Iowa'?

The meteorologist, like viewers, wants to know how the weather will impact her family. It's that kind of relatability she brings with her to Local 5.

“I'm in the thick of it with all the parents out there,” she said. “I'm sitting at the ball field. So, I want to know is it going to be canceled? Am I going to be sitting in rain?”

Sullivan added that she has family who are farmers interested in knowing about Iowa’s drought and the timing of rain.

“I'm out there doing the same stuff everyone else is doing,” she said.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former KWWL meteorologist Bree Sullivan returns to We Are Iowa