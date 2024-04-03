Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
Iowa weather: More wind in the coming days
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
While Clark has attracted all the attention by breaking records and hitting logo 3s, her ability to elevate teammate has helped Iowa remain a Final Four contender.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
Score the stylish layering piece that over 41,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
How's a BOGO bargain on Samsung TVs sound? Other brands on sale include Apple, iRobot, Rubbermaid and Cuisinart.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
The Y Combinator Winter 2024 cohort has 86 AI startups, according to YC's official startup directory -- nearly double the number from the Winter 2023 batch and close to triple the number from Winter 2021. As we did last year, we went through the newest Y Combinator cohort -- the cohort presenting during this week's Demo Day -- and picked out some of the more interesting AI startups. August Chen (ex-Palantir) and Elton Lossner (ex-Boston Consulting Group) assert that the government contracting process is hopelessly broken.
The best electric bikes available at Amazon to help you get where you need to go.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
Yahoo has bought Artifact, an AI-powered news recommendation app from Instagram's co-founders. The app will no longer be a standalone service and its tech will be folded into products including Yahoo News.
The waffle knit is breathable but cozy, and the oversized fit also earns raves: 'I didn't feel self-conscious for once!'
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.