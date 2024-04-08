Iowa Weather: Apparent tornado damages hog confinements in Hamilton County
Iowa Weather: Apparent tornado damages hog confinements in Hamilton County
Iowa Weather: Apparent tornado damages hog confinements in Hamilton County
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Put those bulky power tools away: This handy helper weighs in at under 3 pounds.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' one reviewer says. Music to our ears, indeed.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Score the stylish layering piece that over 41,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
The LSU star said she's dealt with a lot ever since her star run in last year's national championship.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.