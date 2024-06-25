Iowa Utilities Board approves Summit Carbon Solutions' application to build a pipeline

Rally goers bow their heads in prayer during a rally against eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines in Iowa Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

After a 2 1/2-year process filled with controversy, the Iowa Utilities Board on Tuesday approved Summit Carbon Solutions' request to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa.

Following the approval, Summit said it would begin construction of the pipeline in 2025, with operation expected to begin in 2026. The pipeline will transport carbon dioxide, liquefied under pressure, from ethanol plants across Iowa and neighboring state to a deep underground sequestration site in North Dakota ― pending a decision in that state on reconsideration of a permit it previously turned down.

In perhaps the most controversial part of its decision, the Iowa Utilities Board said Summit will be able to use eminent domain to acquire land from owners unwilling to sell it access. It said it had examined each of the parcels subject to a request for eminent domain "to determine, based upon the record, whether to approve, deny, or modify each request."

The board also said that before it grants construction permits, Summit will be required to submit "numerous revised exhibits as compliance filings" for the board's review and obtain a $100 million insurance policy. In addition, it said Summit will have to comply with certain construction methods and ensure landowners and tenants are compensated for damages "that may result from the construction" of the pipeline.

Though two of the three board members filed dissents in connection with the order, all three, according to an IUB summary, "find the proposed service provided by Summit Carbon is in the public convenience and necessity."

