What Iowa towns have the most big lottery winners?

Before rushing to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket at the nearest gas station, you might want to see which cities are home to the most lottery winners tickets in Iowa.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to almost $1 billion. The odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot is one in over 300 million, according to Mega Millions.

When are the drawings for Mega Millions?

Drawings for the Mega Millions lottery are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. central. Results can be found at IALottery.com.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The next estimated jackpot is $977 million, according to the Iowa Lottery. The cash option is $461 million.

The most money ever won from a Mega Millions jackpot was $1.602 billion in Florida during 2023, according to USA Today.

How many Iowans have won the Mega Millions lottery?

While no Iowans have won the full Mega Millions jackpot, several have become millionaires as a result of the game. In Iowa, 15 people have won Mega Millions prizes worth $1 million or more.

What lottery games have the most winners in Iowa?

Powerball: 57 winners over $1 million Iowa Lotto: 52 winners over $1 million Mega Millions: 15 winners over $1 million

What towns have the most Iowa millionaires from lottery winnings?

Only seven towns in Iowa have more than four lottery winners over $1 million. These prizes range from Mega Millions, Powerball, Iowa Lotto, Hot Lotto and more.

The biggest lottery prize won in Iowa was $343 million when Redfield's Lerynne West split the Powerball jackpot in 2018 with another winner from New York. This is also the only winning ticket to come out of Redfield, according to Iowa Lottery.

Here are the top cities in Iowa with the most lottery winners:

No. 7: Webster City, 4 winners

$9,090,000: Hot Lotto, 2011

$2.8 million: Iowa Lotto, 1993

$1 million: Lifetime Riches, 2011

$1 million: Powerball, 2012

No. 2 (tie): West Des Moines, 5 winners

$2,660,000: Iowa Lotto, 1988

$1,890,000: Hot Lotto, 2005

$1,165,734: Super Cash Lotto, 1995

$1 million: Lifetime Riches. 2014

$1 million: Mega Million, 2016

No. 2 (tie): Sioux City, 5 winners

$1,825,000, Super Cash Lotto, 1994

$1,040,000: Easy Street, 1995

$1 million: Powerball, 2010

$1 million: Powerball, 2016

$1 million: Mega Millions, 2019

No. 2 (tie): Dubuque, 5 winners

$40,030,000: Lotta America, 2023

$3,600,000: Hot Lotto, 2002

$1,460,000: Iowa Lotto, 1987

$1 million: Iowa Lotto, 1990

$1 million: Set For Life, 2010

No. 2 (tie): Davenport, 5 winners

$4,380,000: Lotto America, 2018

$2,980,000: Iowa Lotto, 1989

$2 million: Mega Millions, 2022

$1 million: Set for Life, 2007

$1 million: Mega Millions, 2023

No. 2 (tie): Council Bluffs, 5 winners

$10,525,000: Lucky Day ticket in 1994

$4,001,000: Wheel Spin Show, 1985

$2,477,902: Iowa Lotto, 1986

$1 million: Powerball, 2012

$1 million: Powerball, 2012

No. 1: Des Moines, 22 winners

Des Moines had four times as many Iowa lottery winners than the cities with the second most number of lottery millionaires. The most money awarded in Des Moines was a $113 million Powerball ticket in 2006.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How many Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball winners are Iowans?