Iowa Supreme Court overturns $790K sexual harassment verdict against state Human Services

A bawdy office atmosphere among state social workers is not enough to support a nearly $800,000 jury verdict for sexual harassment, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled.

The court's decision Friday reverses the verdict for Social Work Administrator Tracy White, who sued the Department of Human Services (now the Department of Health and Human Services) in 2019, alleging a pervasive pattern of harassment and sexual conduct among employees in the department's Des Moines service area.

Those claims included lewd and graphic remarks, such as a (later fired) superior joking about her wearing leather and whipping him; managers showing favoritism for more attractive and less assertive female employees; and a sexually charged atmosphere in which workers called women "eye candy" and joked about the tightness of their clothing.

White, who continued to work for the department after filing suit, testified she suffered depression, shingles and other physical and mental harms from stress related to her hostile work environment.

A jury agreed with her in May 2021 and awarded her $260,000 for past harms and $530,000 for future harm.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling found that the district judge should have dismissed the case at the conclusion of trial.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Attorney Paige Fiedler, representing White, said in an email her client remains grateful to the jurors who decided her case and accused the court of a pattern of disregarding evidence and overriding juries' factual findings.

"When judges choose not to follow legal precedent, they normally overrule it or explain why it doesn’t apply. They are not supposed to simply omit any mention of prior cases that contradict their ruling," Fiedler said. "These activist judges have lost the respect of a great many Iowa lawyers. They are in danger of losing the respect of the people and any moral authority they may once have had."

Decision: misconduct not 'severe or pervasive' enough

Over the course of the 11-day trial, jurors heard lurid accounts of workplace misconduct, including that another supervisor had groped coworkers and displayed sex toys in her office.

The problem, the court said in Friday's unanimous ruling, is that White was hearing many of those details for the first time alongside the jury.

Although White testified to observing or hearing complaints about some incidents involving other employees, she also said other complaints, including some of the most graphic alleged misconduct, were new to her at trial.

Holding that "well settled" law prevents plaintiffs from relying on so-called "me-too" evidence of which they were not aware, the court evaluated the case solely on what she personal experienced or was told about.

On that basis, Justice Thomas Waterman wrote for the court, White failed to prove her case.

"In our view, White failed to establish she experienced ‘sufficiently severe or pervasive’ conduct,” Waterman wrote, noting that White was never threatened, touched, or propositioned or pressured, nor treated less favorably than male colleagues.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman

"Rather, she had generalized complaints that (a manager) was rude to her, gave her extra work and favored a female coworker; specific complaints about a handful of inappropriate things said between 2015 and early 2019 (mostly about other people); and complaints that management failed to take prompt remedial measures."

Iowa Supreme Court gives less weight to harassment of coworkers

While comments overheard by White about other workers' clothing, appearance and sexual orientation may have been "offensive and unprofessional," the fact they were not about White herself diminishes their legal weight, Waterman wrote.

"We credit White’s testimony that she was frustrated by the lack of remedial action at DHS," he wrote. "But the harassment experienced by those coworkers and reported to her was not harassment White personally experienced."

Friday's decision follows another recent employment discrimination case where the court reversed a $1.4 million verdict for a Des Moines Area Community College IT worker who alleged she was paid less than a male colleague due to her sex.

White wasn't the only worker to sue over conditions in DHS' Des Moines office. In 2022, after White's verdict, the state settled social worker Jennifer Jackson's lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by a female supervisor, including physical groping, for nearly $1 million.

