Iowa students deserve a safe experience, not guns, in their schools

Growing up in Iowa, the fear of gun violence has been a constant presence in my life. I've learned to choose my classroom seats strategically, always near an exit. But even that didn’t prepare me for the day when my school went into lockdown because of a gun on campus. I'll never forget the fear I felt texting my parents to tell them I was OK. It's a memory that still gives me chills.

That terrifying day is exactly why proposals like House File 2586 in the Iowa Legislature, which would allow school staff to carry firearms, strike fear into my heart. It goes against everything I've been taught about community, safety, and the sacredness of our educational environments.

Let me make this clear: this bill is a disaster waiting to happen. It's an ill-advised attempt to arm school personnel without the necessary safeguards. Do we honestly believe that a brief training session is enough for teachers to handle firearms responsibly?

Consider this: If a highly trained police force armed with semi-automatic weapons hesitated to enter an elementary school in Texas, why should we entrust barely trained school personnel in Iowa to do the same? This isn't a battlefield; it's the real lives of Iowan children on the line.

As a student who has spent years in Iowa schools, the idea of my teachers or other school staff carrying firearms raises serious concerns about the potential for accidents or misuse of weapons on school grounds. Our schools should be places of learning and growth, not armed fortresses where students and educators constantly feel on edge.

I know that our state can do better when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools. Rather than resorting to measures that will compromise the learning environment, we should be pursuing holistic approaches that prioritize prevention, support, and collaboration within our communities. It's time for our policymakers to listen to the voices of students and educators and work towards solutions that truly make our schools safe and welcoming for all.

So, to my fellow Iowans: Let's say no to House File 2586. Our safety should be our top priority. Iowa deserves better. Our students deserve better. It's time to prioritize their safety over everything else.

Chloe Gayer is from Ankeny, IA is a Students Demand Action volunteer, a member of the national advisory board, and a Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network. Chloe is a gun violence survivor. At just 15 years old, Chloe left an abusive relationship that often involved firearms.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa students deserve safety, not guns, in their schools