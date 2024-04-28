Iowa Senators Winckler and Webster on income-tax cut implications

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Iowa State Senators Scott Webster and Cindy Winckler.

It wouldn’t be an Iowa legislative session with Republicans in charge without some kind of tax cuts. Republicans managed to speed up the income tax cut by a year.

It will establish a 3.8 percent flat tax for everyone starting in the tax year 2025. Before this the state was on schedule to move to a 3.9 percent flat tax in 2026.

Our panelists share what they think about the possibility this will eventually lead to Iowa eliminating the state income tax altogether like some other states already have.

“I think that we need to responsibly budget and get our taxes as low as we possibly can,” Webster said. “I think we need to push for tax cuts.”

“The flat tax rate is not a fair tax policy,” Winckler said. “Middle-class and low-income individuals are disadvantaged by a flat-tax rate.”

To hear more of what our panelists have to say, click on the video.

