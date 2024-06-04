Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst promises to oppose Democratic legislation because of Trump verdict

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has signed a letter promising to oppose judicial nominees, spending bills and other Democratic legislation to protest former president Donald Trump's recent felony convictions in a New York hush money trial.

Ernst signed it along with fellow Republican Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Vance and Rubio are among those reportedly in contention for Trump's VP pick, and Scott is running for Senate GOP leader.

"The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways," the letter, authored by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said. "As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart."

Trump was convicted of falsifying business records in an effort to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her story away from voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election. A jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts.

The case was tried in New York state court by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who does not answer to the Biden administration. PolitiFact has rated as false Trump's statements characterizing his trial as a "Biden trial."

Ernst, who recently said she plans to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2026, has jumped to Trump's defense following the conviction.

“It’s time we restore faith in our justice system and stop the political persecution of Donald J. Trump,” Ernst said June 1 at her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst speaks to the crowd during her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The letter said the 10 senators will not "allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare" or "allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people."

They also said they would not vote to confirm the Biden administration's political or judicial appointees.

Thank you, @SenJoniErnst, for joining our letter.



More to follow! pic.twitter.com/rGXPfF3XGw — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 3, 2024

