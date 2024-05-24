Will Iowa see more severe weather Memorial Day weekend? Here's the best time to be outside

It's Memorial Day weekend after a week of storms, including more severe storms rolling across the state Friday morning.

If you're itching to get outside and enjoy nicer weather, here's a look at your best chances this Memorial Day weekend.

What is the forecast for Memorial Day weekend?

Skies should clear throughout the day on Friday, but it will remain windy with gusts as high as 24 mph. It is possible for more afternoon storms to develop, especially in eastern Iowa.

Dry conditions are predicted for most of the state on Saturday morning. Storms will move in from the west as the evening comes around. There is a chance of showers before 10 p.m. Saturday and it will continue into Sunday. Storms on Sunday could turn severe, particularly in southern Iowa.

Thunderstorms are possible before 1 p.m. Sunday and wind gusts could get up to 18 mph. Monday also has a chance of lingering showers

What's the weather for Memorial Day?

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Des Moines on Monday. As the day goes on, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 73. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 53 degrees.

When is the best time to get outside for Memorial Day weekend in Des Moines?

The best day to get outside for the holiday weekend will be Saturday, said National Weather Service meterologist Ashley Bury. Monday evening may clear up for outdoor activities, but Bury said Saturday is the best option. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s throughout the weekend throughout the state.

"With it being a holiday weekend especially, I know there will be a lot of outdoor activities going on," Bury said. "Just make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay safe out there this weekend."

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Will Iowa see severe weather Memorial Day weekend? When to be outside