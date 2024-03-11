Iowa Republicans draw up a destructive blueprint for public universities

In less than 24 hours on the last two days of February, the Iowa House approved bills that would put anti-abortion propaganda in schools, institute a social studies curriculum focused on “the United States’ exceptional and praiseworthy history,” allow teachers to have guns at school, and foster chaos in the vital services provided by area education agencies.

Those attempts to transform how K-12 schools operate might have stolen some of the attention that is due another bill that passed the House on Feb. 29.

House File 2558, styled the “Higher Education Reform Act of 2024,” is a sweeping bill affecting the three state universities’ financing, organization and oversight. It’s also hyperbolic and paternalistic, with tactics akin to lobbing hand grenades to try to weed your backyard garden. For the bill to remain alive for consideration this year, the Iowa Senate Education Committee needs to approve the bill this week. Senators should let it die.

Tuition-freeze plan leaves too much unsaid

Some of the bill’s provisions could be called solutions in search of problems. But that can’t be said of provisions to make college costs more predictable for families. Tuition alone at Iowa State University has risen 236% since 2001; inflation in that period is 73%. Iowa students have some of the worst loan debt burdens in the nation.

Under the bill, Iowa residents would pay the same tuition and fees for four years once they start attending. New students could not be charged more than 3% above the tuition and fee total from the previous year.

That’s a fine target. But the bill leaves for another day any indication of how universities would balance their budgets, other than shedding degree programs and employees. The state’s direct support to universities has been dropping for decades; in 2005, the state covered nearly half of their general education funds. That figure is now below 30%. While lawmakers won’t begin work in earnest on the 2024-25 budget until after the March 15 Revenue Estimating Conference meeting, a sizable bump in higher education appropriations would be a when-pigs-fly level of surprise, regardless of whether tuition limits become law.

Nonpartisan analysts said it was difficult to predict the bill’s fiscal impact but noted that, if such a policy had been instituted before fall 2020 and all else remained equal, Iowa State, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa would have lost a cumulative $28 million, compared with the tuition increases that actually took place.

The bill “does not do anything to backfill that money,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, a Windsor Heights Democrat who teaches at Drake University.

Tuition is worthy of Iowa lawmakers’ attention. But artificially capping increases and doing nothing else is an incomplete solution, like the state’s new clampdown on property tax revenue that has cities, counties and school districts fretting about not being able to keep up with expenses.

Republicans can’t shake their fixation on DEI

This bill probably would not be around if not for some Republicans’ fixation on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, as a paramount threat to Iowans.

“They are now ideological enforcement centers that suppress the pursuit of truth and, most importantly, merit,” state Rep. Taylor Collins, a Mediapolis Republican, declared to wrap up debate Feb. 29. At least he can’t be accused of beating around the bush. The bill would demand that DEI jobs and work be limited only to what’s required by civil rights laws or other statutes.

Occasional excesses in DEI programming (and spending) across the nation have been well documented and relentlessly amplified by political conservatives. Collins’ response at the very least throws out the baby with the bathwater and ignores widespread support among young people for DEI. It’s reminiscent of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ insistence that the best way to handle a few mediocre test scores for Iowans receiving special education services is to dismantle those services and start over.

The DEI portion of the higher education bill is also redundant. Under pressure from Republican lawmakers, the Board of Regents is already well down the path of reducing DEI programs in the same way the bill prescribes, right down to a prohibition on requiring people to disclose their preferred pronouns.

Whether or not those changes become law, the universities and their students are already worse off for having these resources curtailed.

Other ideas range from decent to pointless

Republicans’ desire to micromanage the universities (and public community colleges) is so broad that the rest of the bill is best dealt with in bullet-point form:

The bill would add a number of guardrails on hiring of administrators. Board of Regents staff in February asserted that the Iowa system has the second-lowest rate of administrative costs in the nation. To be fair to lawmakers, state-to-state comparisons of such education data can be colored by many variables. But trying to legislate away bloat seems heavy-handed regardless.

The bill has some decent, if not revolutionary ideas: Universities would be required to focus on producing workers for “high-demand fields,” set up new work-study programs and write up proposals for getting a degree in about three years’ worth of work instead of four. They also would need to spend the rest of 2024 studying ways to cut costs.

Other proposals are wholly needless. One would bar faculty governance of the universities and community colleges. Another vaguely cautions about faculty separating personal political advocacy from work. Still another would add two nonvoting legislators to the Board of Regents, a move that would exacerbate the board’s partisan imbalance — the nine members before Dr. Michael Richards’ February resignation included five Republicans and one Democrat, and the proposed nonvoting members would be appointed by the majority party in each legislative chamber. And finally, the bill would require institutions to consider the Classic Learning Test in addition to the ACT and SAT. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted the test, but critics say that its backers are overwhelmingly partisan conservatives and that its content in math doesn’t measure up to the other admissions tests’ standards.

This bill is responding to a caricature

Even giving each of these ideas the benefit of the doubt, they should not be considered in an omnibus package. Tuition plans should be considered separately, and in conjunction with appropriations. And the other ideas should either be tossed aside completely or taken up one by one.

Democrats in the House unanimously opposed the bill, and six Republicans joined them. Collins, the floor manager, said that Americans don’t trust higher education institutions, pointing to the trend in a Gallup survey. But that poll has found declining trust in over a dozen American institutions, and it tells us nothing about Iowa specifically.

House File 2558 is an answer to a caricature of Iowa’s public universities. Lawmakers should instead deal in facts and get more grounded assessments of complicated topics before overhauling state law. They can get started on that once they kill this misguided bill.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register’s editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

