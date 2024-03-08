Iowa Poll: Majorities oppose letting felons run for president, banning ballot drop boxes

© Copyright 2024, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

Majorities of Iowans oppose changing Iowa’s law to allow presidential candidates convicted of felonies to appear on the ballot or to ban the use of drop boxes to return absentee ballots.

A narrow majority also oppose efforts to restrict challenges to whether presidential candidates can appear on the Iowa ballot, like the kinds of efforts states around the country have attempted to disqualify former President Donald Trump from running for president again.

But a majority of Iowans favor requiring mail-in ballots to be received by the county auditor by the close of business the day before Election Day, one day earlier than current law.

The results from the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll come as lawmakers consider a wide-ranging election bill that would make all four changes to state law.

The bill, House File 2610, passed the Republican-controlled Iowa House on March 5 on a party-line vote. Similar legislation has passed out of a committee in the Iowa Senate and could soon be debated by the full chamber.

The legislation would allow candidates with felony convictions to run for federal office in Iowa, ban the use of ballot drop boxes, set an earlier deadline for returning mail-in absentee ballots and make it harder to challenge presidential candidates’ place on Iowa’s ballot.

The poll of 804 Iowa adults was conducted Feb. 25-28 by Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Majority oppose allowing candidates convicted of felonies to run for president

Of the four election-related policy changes tested in the poll, allowing presidential candidates convicted of felonies to run for office receives the largest opposition.

The poll found nearly three-fourths of Iowans (74%) oppose efforts to “change Iowa law to allow convicted felons to appear on the ballot for president,” while one fourth (25%) are in favor.

Another 2% are not sure.

The results show little variation among Republicans, Democrats and political independents.

Trump faces 91 felony charges in four criminal cases around the country related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty.

None of the cases has gone to trial.

Rene Hanlon, a 70-year-old poll respondent from Anamosa, cites Trump as the reason she opposes changing the law to let people convicted of felonies run for president.

“He’s a crook, he’s a liar and he’s a thief,” she said. “If we allow that, that means if he finally does get convicted that means he could still run for president. I don’t think so!”

Hanlon is a retired U.S. Navy Reserve officer and a registered Democrat who considers herself more of an independent. If it weren’t for Trump, she said she thinks she’d feel differently about the issue.

“People make mistakes,” she said. “They pay for it, and they should be able to move on.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Super Tuesday election night party March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Matt Taylor, a 29-year-old Republican poll respondent from Altoona, generally opposes changing state law to allow felons to run for president.

“Maybe I’m just more strong-headed, but I think if you’ve gone down the road and if you’ve been convicted of a felony, it’s probably the price you pay, in my opinion,” he said.

But Taylor, who works in telecommunications, said he feels differently about the 91 felony charges Trump is facing.

“I think that’s just a political move to try to keep him under wraps,” he said. “I know he’s facing those, but I don’t feel like there’s a lot of evidence.”

He said he doesn’t think Trump will be treated fairly by the judicial system.

“I think I’d make an exception for a former president just because he in my opinion wouldn’t get the fair trial other people would,” he said.

Majority oppose restricting challenges to presidential candidates appearing on the ballot

A majority of Iowans also oppose efforts to “restrict challenges to the names of presidential candidates on election ballots, like those Donald Trump has faced in other states.”

Just over one-third (36%) favor restricting such challenges against candidates, while 51% are opposed and 13% are not sure.

Taylor said he doesn’t agree candidates should be able to be removed from the ballot.

“No state should have the power to take a name off the ballot,” he said. “Everyone should have the right to choose who they want to.”

Trump has faced challenges in several states under Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which bars former officials from holding office again if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday in a 9-0 opinion that Colorado must include Trump on its primary ballot, saying states do not have the power to enforce the 14th Amendment against candidates for federal office.

The decision effectively cuts off the potential of using the insurrection clause to remove Trump from other states' ballots around the country, either in the primary or general election.

Patrick Bengford, a 77-year-old poll respondent from Sioux City, said he thinks Trump plainly should be disqualified from holding office again under the 14th Amendment.

Bengford, who is retired from working at Iowa Beef Packers, is a registered Democrat who considers himself more of an independent. He called the Supreme Court’s decision “very disappointing news.”

“If you’ve taken an oath and violated it, then you should not be allowed to take that oath again,” he said. “I think it’s pretty clear. But apparently I’m not as intelligent as the Supreme Court, and I wasn’t appointed to my cushy job by Trump.”

Majority oppose efforts to ban ballot drop boxes

Fifty-six percent of Iowans oppose banning the use of ballot drop boxes for Iowans returning absentee ballots, while 41% favor a ban, and 3% are not sure.

Hanlon said she thinks drop boxes are a convenient way to return ballots and said the mail system is too uncertain.

“You can’t count on the mail,” she said. “I might mail something today here from Anamosa, and you might get it in Des Moines a week later, so that’s not reliable anymore.”

Republicans’ opinions on the question are the inverse, with 56% in favor and 41% opposed. The overwhelming majority of Democrats oppose a ban, at 77%, with 22% in favor.

A majority of independents are also opposed, at 56%, while 39% are in favor.

Majority favor earlier deadline to return mail-in ballots

A majority of Iowans support setting an earlier deadline to return mail-in absentee ballots.

The bill would require mail-in ballots to be received by the county auditor by close of business the day before Election Day to count. Under current law, ballots count as long as they are received by the time the polls close on Election Day.

Sixty-one percent of Iowans favor the change, 35% oppose it and 3% are not sure.

Among Republicans, 73% are in favor and 24% are opposed. For Democrats, 43% are in favor and 54% are opposed. And independents match the state overall, with 61% in favor and 35% opposed.

Taylor said he’s concerned about the integrity of mail-in voting in general.

“I don’t trust the authenticity of it as much as I do with an in-person system,” he said. “I’d be in favor of a better way of verifying the mail-in ballots.”

Hanlon opposes the earlier deadline, saying she resents remarks from Trump and others who claim without evidence that there’s widespread fraud.

“Why are they making us do it a day early?” Hanlon said. “That’s not democratic. That’s not what voting was supposed to be all about. Everybody’s vote is supposed to count.”

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

About the Iowa Poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted Feb. 25-28, 2024, for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 804 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 804 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

Republishing the copyright Iowa Poll without credit and, on digital platforms, links to originating content on The Des Moines Register and Mediacom is prohibited.

