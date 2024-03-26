Iowa police kill man who allegedly threatened employee at car autobody shop

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one dead after a man allegedly threatened an autobody shop in Waterloo on Monday afternoon.

Employees at Victory Motors, 2701 Falls Ave., called police at about 2:46 p.m. and reported that a neighbor put a gun to an employee’s face and fired a round at the property, the state division said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as John Piazza, 41, of Waterloo, who had been living near Victory Motors, according to the release. Employees reported that Piazza told them he would return to the business with a rifle.

Waterloo Police Department officers responded to Piazza’s address just behind Victory Motors and saw a man fitting the suspect description near the windows of the home. He was holding a long gun, police said.

A Waterloo police officer saw Piazza allegedly point the gun at the officers and shot the suspect, the release said. Officers entered the home and found Piazza dead.

The officer who fired their weapon is on critical incident leave, according to Michael Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Waterloo Police Department requested the division investigate the shooting. When reached by the Des Moines Register, Waterloo Police Department officials declined to comment.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will forward the results of the investigation to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office for review upon completion.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waterloo police kill man who allegedly pointed gun at employee, police