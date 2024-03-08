Iowa passes bill for educators’ raises

Iowa educators are celebrating the passing of a bill to raise their pay.

House File 2630 increases teachers starting salary from more than $33,000 to more than $47,000 per year. Education support personnel, including associates, would earn a minimum wage of $15.00 an hour. This is the first wage increase in more than a decade.

Now educators are lobbying the Iowa Senate and the governor to approve the measure before the end of the session.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.