Iowa National Guard, Iowa State Patrol to deploy to Texas again
Iowa National Guard, Iowa State Patrol to deploy to Texas again
Iowa National Guard, Iowa State Patrol to deploy to Texas again
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa set historic viewership numbers for all of the major traditional TV networks after the Big Ten title game on CBS.
While Clark has attracted all the attention by breaking records and hitting logo 3s, her ability to elevate teammate has helped Iowa remain a Final Four contender.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Pending home sales gained momentum in February as some buyers picked up their purchase plans ahead of the spring.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
More than half-a-century before the world caught its first glimpse of George Lucas’ droids, a small army of silvery humanoids took to the stages of the First Czechoslovak Republic. For many, the humanoid form is still the platonic robot ideal -- it’s just that the state of technology hasn’t caught up to that vision. Earlier this week, Nvidia held its own on-stage robot parade at its GTC developer conference, as CEO Jensen Huang was flanked by images of a half-dozen humanoids.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
After sharing his boldest takes for the American League, Dalton Del Don reveals his fantasy predictions for the Senior Circuit.