Iowa moves for grooming protection in schools
Iowa lawmakers are considering protections for kids in the classroom.
The bill defines grooming behavior as attempting to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a student to participate in a sexual act or engage in unlawful sexual conduct. It must be reported to the state board of educational examiners if a school district has taken disciplinary action against the licensed employee.
House Democrats were concerned about language changes but ultimately voted for the measure.
