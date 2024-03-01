Iowa man sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography possession

An eastern Iowa man was sentenced to serve 60 years in federal prison Tuesday for producing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Douglas Black, 45, was first arrested in connection with a missing child case from 2021.

“Following Black’s arrest, a forensic review of Black’s cell phone was conducted and revealed child sexual assault materials,” the release states.

Following his sentence, Black will be required to serve 10 years of supervised release. The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Black has appealed his sentencing.

