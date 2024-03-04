Iowa man pleads guilty to exposing himself at Stewartville pool

Mar. 4—STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A 57-year-old Iowa man pleaded guilty to exposing himself at a public pool in Stewartville.

Scott David Quam, of Cresco, Iowa, admitted he exposed himself to at least one minor while at the Stewartville Public Swimming Pool in September 2023. He was ordered to serve five days in Olmsted County jail, serve five days of work release and given two years of probation.

Quam entered a guilty plea Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Olmsted County District Court to one gross misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and/or lewdness in the presence of a minor under 16. A gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct by masturbation and lewd exhibition was dismissed.

He was also ordered to not return to the Stewartville Public Swimming Pool and not hold any positions of authority over any children. He was also ordered not have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18. Quam must also undergo psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations from the evaluation.

According to the criminal complaint: multiple witnesses including a child under the age of 11 reported seeing Quam touching and exposing himself at the pool a few weeks prior to the Sept. 3 incident. The child told a parent and pool staff who advised the child to tell an adult if they saw the man again. Another parent also reported the incident to pool staff. On Sept. 3, the child reported seeing the man at the pool again and called their parent who drove to the pool, confronted Quam and reported him to pool staff. Staff then called police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office responded to the report.

In an interview with a deputy investigating the incident, Quam said his swim trunks didn't fit properly and that he went to the Stewartville pool because it was the closest public pool that was still open that late in the summer.