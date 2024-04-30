Iowa man allegedly conspired with woman to kill her husband, court documents say

A Iowan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly conspiring to kill a woman's husband nearly three years ago.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office arrested Huston Danker, 26, on Monday in connection to a shooting that left Ryan Cooper, of Traer, dead in his home in June 2021, according to a news release.

At the time of Cooper’s death there were no suspects and no one was taken into custody. Investigators at the time described the shooting as a "violent death."

Cooper's wife, Karina Cooper, 46, was arrested for her alleged role in the death of her husband on Feb. 19. She was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Tama County Jail.

Karina Cooper allegedly told two witnesses that "she wanted Ryan Cooper dead and could shoot him in the face," according to court documents. Further investigation showed Danker allegedly conspired with Cooper to kill her husband on June 18, 2021, according to court documents.“Danker told investigators he planned and assisted Karina Cooper with the shooting death of Ryan Cooper,” court documents said.

The documents do not say how the suspects knew each other.

Danker’s preliminary hearing is May 7. He is being held in the Tama County Jail and an investigation is ongoing.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa man allegedly conspired with woman to kill her husband in 2021