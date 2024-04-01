IOWA LSU PREVIEW
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
Iowa's game versus Ohio State was the second-most watched college basketball game this season.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
