Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce holds first QCA event

A celebration was held in the Quad Cities by the Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

The organization is expanding regionally and held its first event in the QCA. The LGBTQ Chamber is a statewide organization with eight regions. It works to help business owners network and grow while promoting equality in the workplace.

The Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce was established in October.

