Iowa Legislature extends crosswalk protections to cyclists, wheelchairs, others on wheels

A newly approved law bring Iowa statutes into line with thse in most other states, whch accord cyclists like the one seen here in Indiana, as well as wheelchair users and others on wheels, the same protections in crosswalks as people on foot.

A bill requiring drivers to yield the right-of-way to cyclists, wheelchair users and other crosswalk users who aren't on foot is heading to the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds after the Iowa Senate approved it unanimously on Wednesday.

The House passed House File 2568 on Feb. 29. Backed by Luke Hoffman, Iowa Bicycle Coalition executive director, the bill amends the definition of a pedestrian under state law to include not only people on foot but "a person using a pedestrian conveyance." It requires drivers to yield to people using "human-powered" devices, including bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers, skateboards, scooters or other "low-speed" devices, including 750-watt-or-less electric bicycles.

The bill was scheduled for a Senate vote last week, but was tabled after resistance. There was no debate before Wednesday's vote.

The new law maintains provisions of the current statute that give cyclists the same rights to use most highways as drivers and keeps penalties for drivers who cause "serious injury or death" to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Drivers also must yield the right-of-way to cyclists crossing roadways within any marked crosswalk or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection where traffic-control signals are not in place. On Wednesday Hoffman said the bill closed a loophole, affording protections to all pedestrians "regardless of your form of transportation," as in Iowa's neighboring states.

"Inevitably everyone will use a crosswalk as a pedestrian, so passing this bill is a clear and convincing victory for the individual rights of all Iowans," Hoffman said. "No matter if you are traveling in a car, by foot or by bike, your safety matters, and you deserve the peace of mind to know you are afforded the same individual rights as everyone else by the State of Iowa."

