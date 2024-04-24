Iowa lawmakers take wrong steps on income taxes, social studies in frenetic final week

The Iowa Legislature called it a year a little before dawn Saturday, capping a weeklong flurry of action on bills and amendments, some of which didn’t exist five days before adjournment.

In a few days, the editorial board will weigh in with a bigger-picture assessment of where state government has been taking Iowans. But as an appetizer, we offer responses to five of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it developments from that final frenzied week.

Social studies busybodying returns from the dead

Thumbs down: A plan to dictate grade-by-grade topics for social studies failed to clear a procedural hurdle earlier in the year. Its language, with phrases such as "The study of and devotion to the United States' exceptional and praiseworthy history," straddled the line between history and jingoism. A somewhat stripped-down version returned in an amendment to a curriculum review bill three days before the end of the session.

Supportive legislators made clear during debate that they’re pushing back against supposedly anti-American lessons in schools. Whether or not they have a point, this prescription is short on nuance, and that’s not better. Finally, regardless of the content, education lobbyists are correct when they complain that specifying curriculum in Iowa Code puts unnecessary burdens on schools and reduces flexibility without a good reason.

90 years of sensible progressive income taxes goes by the wayside

Thumbs down: Republican lawmakers stepped back from some bold ambitions they’d made noise about between January and April. But the income and property tax overhaul they hashed out privately and then passed in 48 hours last week has little to offer most Iowans. Lower-income residents will finally get a sliver of income tax relief in 2025. A few cities and counties will get a sliver of respite from budget restrictions put in place in last year’s property tax law. Those small benefits are no antidote for a wrongheaded pivot in Iowa's history, disproportionately favoring wealthier residents: The progressive income tax system that for 90 years has funded services using larger proportions of high-income Iowans’ earnings will be no more.

A raise for judges is welcome, but rules for schools aren't

Mixed: A 5% pay increase for judges and magistrates was long overdue. Regrettably, rather than keep policy out of spending bills, lawmakers added to the education budget a prohibition on university diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That bill also included new provisions for how K-12 school districts must interfere when students are chronically absent. That complex problem deserves attention, but this step is at best an incomplete one.

The state will over $2 billion of its revenue unspent — a fine practice in a vacuum, but frustrating in a state with obvious needs that are most easily addressed through state intervention.

More: What's in Iowa's $8.9 billion state budget for the coming year? We break it down:

Important final pieces shouldn't be handled after bars close

Thumbs down: The final bill of 2024 was substantive: Among other things, it took tens of millions of dollars that would have otherwise been appropriated to Area Education Agencies for other priorities. If this bothered you and you had wanted to make your voice heard, well, you would have needed to be in Room 116 at the Capitol at 2 a.m. Saturday when senators opened the floor for comments from members of the public, minutes after the bill text was first published online. Just because the annual work at the Capitol routinely comes down at the session's end to rushed, overnight bill passages doesn’t mean that’s a good practice.

As for the AEAs’ lost funding, some will go to the new state Division of Special Education, and some will pay for raises for paraeducators. The diversions themselves are less troubling than Republicans’ obsession with using cuts to offset spending on new initiatives, even in an era of large budget surpluses. The cherry on top is that when lawmakers wanted later in the bill to use $2 million to hire 12 Department of Public Safety officials “to address the rise in illegal immigration,” that money was, magically, available without a corresponding cut.

Hardest work starts now on mental health overhaul

Too soon to tell: Lawmakers completed work last week on several long-running projects, including authorizing educators to carry guns, reducing the number and authority of state boards and commissions, and reorganizing the state behavioral health and substance abuse systems. It remains to be seen which schools will accept the state’s invitation on guns and how much public input will be lost through the board restructuring.

The mental health overhaul could prove as momentous as any other piece of legislation in the session, but many months of follow-through are ahead in the implementation phase that will determine whether Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan makes a big difference.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register's editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

