Iowa lawmakers take aim at meatless burgers and egg alternatives in bill headed to governor

Iowa lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that requires specific labeling for lab-grown and plant-based meat and egg alternatives, sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for her signature.

The legislation requires meat and egg alternatives, including Impossible Burgers and Beyond Burgers, to include qualifying phrases like "meatless" or "imitation" if they're sold at Iowa stores.

Dubbed the "meat integrity act," Republicans have touted it as a way to protect Iowa farmers' products from unfair competition and increase transparency for consumers.

"It is my utmost priority to advance this bill for Iowa's livestock producers," said Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg.

Senate File 2391 passed the upper chamber for a second time on a 33-12 vote, after it passed the House last week with changes. The bill previously passed the Senate unanimously.

A piece of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is displayed at the Eat Just office on July 27, 2023, in Alameda, California. Back in June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized two California-based companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell chicken grown from cells in a lab. Cell-cultivated or lab-grown meat is made by feeding nutrients to animal cells in stainless steel tanks.

The dozen Senate Democrats who opposed the bill flipped their votes, citing House-led changes and language that could limit which meat and egg alternatives schools and universities are able to purchase for students.

Under the bill, any of those products deemed to be mislabeled would be barred from purchase by school districts, community colleges and Board of Regents universities.

An investigation into mislabeling practices, led by the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing, would be triggered by a complaint made against a producer.

Democrats in both chambers argued that it could lead to national brands being off-limits to Iowa buyers; Driscoll said many of those brands "already have terms like that," and that the legislation aims to set "a precedent here in Iowa."

House GOP amends bill to include eggs, drawing Democrats' criticism on SNAP rules

House Republicans amended the bill last week to include alternative egg products in the labeling requirements.

Egg alternatives, often plant-based and an option for those with dairy allergies, would also have to include a qualifying term such as "fake," "imitation," "egg-free," or "plant-based."

"I don't know what's in an egg-like product," said Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City. "Just leave the egg part out, and say a 'breakfast alternative.'"

Any products deemed to be mislabeled would be barred from purchase by school districts, community colleges and Board of Regents universities.

Democrats took issue with language in the amendment that would have the state submit a federal waiver to bar sales of egg alternatives under federal nutrition programs such as SNAP.

Plant-based burger patties from Beyond Meat.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said it was hastily tacked onto the bill and would hurt low-income families with dairy allergies.

"It was a bill that was about labeling, and it became a bill about chipping away options for kids on SNAP," Konfrst told reporters last week. "It wasn't necessary."

Frustration with the House changes was apparent on the Senate floor Wednesday, with Driscoll saying the chamber had "famously applied their special seasoning" to the bill. But she urged the chamber to support the legislation, despite "some concerns" that lingered.

"I hope you will not let any concerns related to the egg provision hold up the meat of the bill for Iowa," she said.

Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed reporting.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Legislature: Label requirements for 'impossible' meat pass