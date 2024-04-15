Iowa lawmakers agree to hit the brakes on automated traffic cameras

Iowa is slamming the brakes on traffic cameras.

Lawmakers have passed new regulations on the automated speed enforcers across the state, approving a compromise on a longstanding Capitol debate for Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign.

Cities and counties seeking to use automated cameras, which can issue speeding tickets, would be required to seek a state permit with a written justification. Smaller communities would not be allowed to issue tickets through the cameras.

And local governments would be required to erect signs notifying drivers of upcoming cameras, among other regulations within the bill.

After a 46-1 vote in the Senate on Monday, House File 2681 now awaits Reynolds' approval to become law. Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, was the sole "no" vote.

Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, was among the bill's supporters.

"I think we've set up a very robust regulatory framework that will allow, actually require, cities and municipalities that proof of concept to prove that they need to have these traffic cameras in locations," Klimesh said.

The cameras have for years been at the center of contentious debate in the Legislature. Some lawmakers have urged a complete ban, some pushed for regulations and others sought to preserve local control of the systems.

"This has been a long time coming," said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, who acknowledged that "we've been in such a tiedown of 'ban or no ban' that this came to make sense."

If the legislation is signed into law, cities and counties that already used automated cameras before Jan. 1, 2024, can continue using them while they wait for their permit application to be approved or denied by the state.

Any local jurisdictions who started using the cameras after Jan. 1 will have to wait until 2026 at the earliest to receive a permit.

More: Iowa House passes bill targeting traffic enforcement cameras. Here's what it would do

New traffic camera regulations: Ticketing, image storage and more

Under the legislation, cities and counties seeking to install traffic enforcement cameras are required to first get a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

They must submit a written justification for why the cameras are needed, including records of traffic violations, the severity of collisions, speed data and alternative methods under consideration for the location in question.

Among the other regulations:

Traffic enforcement cameras could be used to issue tickets only when someone is driving more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Communities with a population of 20,000 or less would not be allowed to issue tickets from their cameras but could still issue warnings.

Local governments must place signs at least 500 to 1,000 feet in advance of any traffic cameras, notifying drivers that they are in use.

Anyone who is ticketed from the cameras could provide evidence they were not driving at the time the ticket was issued, if they provide the name and address of the person who was driving the car.

Any stored photos of license plates from the cameras would have to be deleted within 30 days unless they're part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Communities would need to submit annual reports by March 1 to the Department of Transportation, detailing the number of collisions and citations at any locations with traffic cameras.

An analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency shows Cedar Rapids issued the most tickets and took in the most revenue in fiscal year 2023 of any city in Iowa that uses traffic cameras.

Cedar Rapids issued 169,696 tickets and collected 94,037 fines. The city took in $7.2 million, which it designated to its general fund, and the company running the cameras took in $1.8 million.

Des Moines issued 125,768 tickets in fiscal year 2023 and collected 84,991 fines. The city took in $3.6 million, which it spent on its public safety radio system, and the company running the cameras took in $1.9 million.

Stephen Gruber-Miller contributed reporting.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Curbs on automated traffic cameras go to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk