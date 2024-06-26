(Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch via Canva with photos via Getty Images)

Two Iowa infrastructure projects, including replacement of nearly 30 bridges, will receive $50 million in federal grant funds, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday.

The funding comes from $1.8 billion in grant money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse — and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,” Buttigieg said in a press release.

The first Iowa project will replace 29 aging bridges across Floyd, Bremer and Fayette counties for $25 million.

The money will replace 17 bridges in Fayette County, five bridges in Bremer County and seven bridges in Floyd County.

The other $25 million will go toward constructing an overpass, roundabout and bike pathways by the Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail tracks in Dubuque.

The program saw high demand with nearly $13 billion in funding requests across every application.

A full list of projects across the country that were funded by the grant money can be found here.

The post Iowa infrastructure projects to receive $50 million in federal grants appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.