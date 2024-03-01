Which Iowa House lawmakers voted for a bill changing how AEAs offer services to schools?

Iowa House lawmakers voted Thursday afternoon to allow Iowa school districts to choose whether to contract with the state's Area Education Agencies for certain services, while keeping the AEAs in charge of special education.

It's not clear whether the bill, House File 2612, will become law in its current form. The measure differs significantly from the bill Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in January. And the Senate has its own legislation changing how the AEAs offer services.

The House bill would allow school districts to seek contracts with private providers for media services and general education services, or continue getting those services from the AEAs under a "fee for service" structure. Those changes would not take effect until the 2025-26 school year.

The Iowa Department of Education, which accredits the AEAs annually, would also take on a more prominent oversight role under the bill.

The department's director would have authority over the agencies, while their existing boards would move to advisory roles. And a new division with the Department of Education would be dedicated to oversight of the AEAs, with several of those positions embedded in regional offices.

The bill also establishes a task force made up of lawmakers, special education teachers, superintendents, parents, a nonpublic school leader and the Heartland AEA administrator to study the agencies and make further recommendations.

Representatives voted 53-41 to pass the bill Thursday.

Nine Republicans joined Democrats in opposition to the proposal: Reps. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston; Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine; Zach Dieken, R-Granville; Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison; Thomas Jeneary, R-Le Mars; Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf; Matthew Rinker, R-Burlington; Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield; and Charley Thomson, R-Charles City.

Six representatives were absent.

The map below shows every Iowa representative's vote.

How every Iowa House lawmaker voted on a bill changing AEA services

