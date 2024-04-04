Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs Religious Freedom Bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law critics say will lead to more discrimination against same-sex couples.

The Religious Freedom Bill gives people the right to refuse doing things that go against their religious beliefs. Democrats in both chambers say it will lead to less freedom. The governor signed the bill during a dinner hosted by a conservative Christian group called the Family Leader.

