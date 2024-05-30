Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Trump criminal trial 'a sham' after guilty verdict reached

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds quickly issued a statement supporting former Republican President Donald Trump after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in a New York hush money trial.

“America saw this trial for what it was, a sham," she said in the statement. "For years, Democrats like Alvin Bragg have been trying to put President Trump in jail with complete disregard for our democracy and the will of the American people. The only verdict that matters is the one at the ballot box in November where the American people will elect President Trump again.”

The trial centered on allegations that Trump falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Iowa Democrats quickly reacted as well, with Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic praising the jury's decision and condemning Iowa Republicans for continuing to stand with Trump.

“Today’s ruling proves that in America, no one is above the law. Including former presidents," he said in the statement. "After months of attempting to dodge his day in court, a jury of Americans decided to convict Donald Trump. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans have consistently sided with Trump even as evidence mounted against him. After today’s verdict, it’s time they stop covering for Trump, now a convicted felon, and finally stand up for the rule of law and the everyday Americans on the jury who found Trump guilty.”

