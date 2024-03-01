When was Iowa founded? We answer questions about the state's history you may be shy to ask

America in the 19th century is marked with numerous transformative moments from western expansion to the Civil War. During that time is a moment that Iowans might especially be curious to know — when did we become a state?

Whether you’re an expert in Iowa history or brushing up on what you learned in school, the Des Moines Register is here to answer the most basic questions about the state’s origins, including the ones you might be embarrassed to ask.

How old is Iowa?

Iowa became the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. The state celebrated 175 years of statehood in 2021.

Who was president when Iowa became a state?

James Knox Polk, the 11th president of America. His term was from 1845 to 1849. During his presidency, America saw great western expansion, according to the James K. Polk Home and Museum.

What number was the state of Iowa when it joined the Union?

Iowa was the 29th state admitted to the Union, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Who were the first settlers in Iowa?

An 1836 map showing the lands assigned to emigrant Native Americans west of Arkansas and Missouri.

The first major expeditions to what is now Iowa were conducted by Frenchman Louis Jolliet and joined by a crew that included a Catholic priest, Father Marquette, in 1673, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. Settlers with European ancestry continued arriving to parts of what is now Iowa today for decades to come. For example, by the late 1700s Julien Dubuque came to Iowa, then not even a territory, and mined lead — that and the fur trade were economic drivers, said Leo Landis of the State Historical Society of Iowa to the Des Moines Register. But Indigenous peoples lived and traveled across what is now Iowa throughout history. Some of those Indigenous groups include the Iowa Tribe, or Ioway, across northern Iowa, the Ho-Chunk, and the Meskwaki Nation.

What was Iowa before it became a state and how has Iowa’s boundaries changed?

An 1845 map of Iowa depicting a proposed northern border.

The federal government established Iowa as a territory in 1838, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Previously, the state wasn’t a distinct place and existed as part of the Louisiana Territory, Landis said. The state’s present borders were largely determined in 1846, he said, though there were disputes and early propositions of the state’s borders around this time. That included a proposed northern boundary that went as far as near what is today St. Paul, Minnesota, according to an 1845 map. There was also dispute over the southern border as Missouri sought to claim farther into Iowa, a boundary that was settled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1849, Landis said.

Where does Des Moines get its name?

A 1687 map made for the French that depicts a portion of the Midwest, including the Des Moines River.

The French translation of Des Moines means of the monks, and its that understanding that has lead some to believe that’s where Des Moines got its name. But Des Moines gets its name from the Native American tribe the Moingona. A 1687 map created for the French shows the Des Moines River as “les Moingona river,” suggesting that’s “the river that connects you to that tribal nation,” Landis said.

How did Iowa get its name?

Iowa gets its name from the Siouan languages that is, “likely translated to ‘sleepy ones,” Landis said.

When was the University of Iowa founded?

The public university located in Iowa City was founded in 1847, according to the University of Iowa.

When was Iowa State University founded?

Then the Iowa Agricultural College and Model Farm, the university was established in 1858, according to Iowa State University.

What is the Iowa state flag?

The Iowa flag depicts an eagle that carries a streamer with the words, “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” The background contains vertical stripes in the colors red, white and blue. The flag was created by Dixie Cornell Gebhardt of Knoxville, according to the state historical society. The flag was presented to Gov. William Harding and the state council of defense in 1917, according to a document from the Library of Congress.

What is the Iowa state flower?

The wild rose, which is in bloom from June through late summer, became the state flower in 1897 according to the Iowa Legislature. This flower can be found in shades of pink.

What is the Iowa state bird?

The American goldfinch, according to Iowa’s Ornithologists’ Union. Males will appear bright yellow with black wings and a portion of its head during the warmer months, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

