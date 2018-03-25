Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico killed by gas: officials

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An Iowa family of four found dead at their vacation condominium in a Mexican seaside resort suffocated from gas, according to autopsies, local authorities said on Saturday.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, Quintana Roo state prosecutors said in a statement. Civil protection experts examined the condo's gas installations and would issue their findings later, the statement said.

The bodies of Kevin Sharp, 41, his 38-year-old wife, Amy, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, of Creston, Iowa, were discovered early on Friday by authorities in the small coastal resort on Akumal on the Yucatan Peninsula, about an hour from Cancun.

A spokeswoman for the state prosecutors office said officials could not comment on whether the owner of the condo could face any liability until after investigations were completed.





