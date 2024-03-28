How Iowa DOT found a ring and saved a Kansas company's anniversary celebration

It’s not uncommon to see remnants of a tire or debris on the sides of Iowa interstates. Less common? A ring tucked inside in a box.

But that’s exactly what Zachary Ahrens and Jacob Kamerling discovered on Interstate 80 in March, said Johnny Shanahan, highway maintenance supervisor with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The two highway technician associates are part of the overnight crew in Coralville with the DOT, tasked with removing debris on the shoulders or in ditches along the interstate.

Their unique discovery led to the reunion of a ring intended for one employee’s 40th anniversary with a Kansas-based company.

Who does the ring belong to?

Iowa Department of Transportation staff discovered a ring along Interstate 80 in Coralville in March 2024 and returned to Kansas-based company IBT Industrial Solutions.

Shanahan reached out to the owners through the contact information found inside the abandoned FedEx package.

“We try to practice really good customer service at the DOT,” he said, adding it’s well worth their time helping return someone’s property.

An email popped up in the inbox of Christin Trepkowski, a talent and organizational effectiveness consultant with IBT Industrial Solutions, saying they had her ring.

More specifically, a ring that was intended for an employee's 40th anniversary with the company: Bryan Schroer, operations support manager.

“I did not know that it was gone,” she said. “That was really shocking to me.”

IBT, headquartered in Kansas, is a distribution company founded 75 years ago.

“Whenever you think about how your Amazon packages get to you, there’s a whole crew of people behind that with conveying, delivery and then the products themselves, we support them,” said Tracie Biggerstaff, senior director of marketing. “We support the warehouse facility, the drivers, all of the moving parts that make our lives on a day-to-day basis comfortable.”

Did the ring get returned?

IBT Industrial Solutions staff show their rings commemorating 40 years with the Kansas-based company.

Yes, and the ring is in "perfect condition," too.

IBT was built on family, work-life balance and community, Biggerstaff said.

CEO Jeff Cloud, whose grandfather started the company decades ago, presents these rings to employees who’ve had a tenure of 40 years, both Biggerstaff and Trepkowski explained.

Biggerstaff, in an email, said there are 395 employees with IBT and that 24% have been with IBT for more than 20 years.

Schroer is part of the nearly 10% of staff with 30 to 40 years at the company.

While Trepkowski said IBT would have realized the ring had gone missing and reordered it, these custom-made pieces of jewelry take about six to eight week to produce and deliver. That would have meant cutting it real close to having the ring in time for Schroer’s anniversary.

Instead, Iowa DOT’s discovery meant no disappointed employees or delayed anniversary ceremonies.

“Our company being built on values, our hearts were just overwhelmed with joy whenever we saw other people expressing the same kind of ethics and values that we hold so dearly to us,” Biggerstaff said.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa DOT returns employee's 40th anniversary ring with IBT in Kansas