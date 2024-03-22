Iowa considers education reform proposals

Two competing proposals to reform Area Education Agencies (AEA) in Iowa are under consideration for state lawmakers.

Republicans are looking for a consensus to get one of them to the governor’s desk.

The bill includes teacher pay increases, a 2 1/2% increase to public school funding,

along with the AEA changes. The House Republican caucus wants to keep most of the special education money tied to the AEA. They filed a new 49-page amendment, leaving Democrats no time to review the changes.

The bill would go to the Senate if it passes the House.

