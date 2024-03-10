Iowa considers Constitutional Amendment to hinder tax hikes

There are some differences of opinion on the U. S. Supreme Court surrounding the justices’ unanimous decision that keeps Donald Trump on the ballot.

Democrats in Illinois are pushing for tougher emissions standards that model California, but the Democratic governor isn’t on board.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that with Scott County Republican Party Chair Jeanita McNulty and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“It’s a good piece of legislation and we’re very fortunate here in Scott County to have two of our legislators that are working very closely on this piece,” McNulty said.

“Something that the Republicans in Iowa seem to regularly forget is that taxes are the price for democracy,” Schwiebert said.

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.