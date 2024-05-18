Iowa City West senior Andrew Dong named The Press-Citizen Student of the Week

Iowa City West senior Andrew Dong is the Iowa City Press-Citizen’s latest Student of the Week.

Dong garnered 71.53% of the total 144 votes, while Tully Campion, a senior from Iowa City High, acquired 28.47%.

Dong was nominated by West High School’s principal, Mitch Gross. Dong is a West High senior and has been a top student throughout his high school career. Dong will attend Harvard University in the fall. Notably, Dong is a Coca-Cola and a Presidential Scholar. He was one of two Iowa High school students to attend the United States Senate Youth Program in 2022.

The Student of the Week poll honors Johnson County students for outstanding academic achievements and community service.

Another Press-Citizen Student of the Week poll will go live on Monday, May 13.

Student of the week nominees

Tully Campion, a senior from Iowa City High, was this week’s other nominee.

Campion was nominated by City High principal John Bacon. Earlier in the month, Campion was honored at City High’s Senior Honors event with several special awards, including the All-Trimester Honor Roll, AP/Honors Award, AP Capstone Diploma, Hills Bank Youth Salute, and Iowa City Noon Kiwanis Club Recognition. Campion is also a part of City High’s Girl’s golf team.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City West's Andrew Dong is the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week