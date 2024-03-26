Iowa City school board to consider vote on closure of Hills Elementary tonight. What to know:

The Iowa City Community School Board will make a decision on the future of Hills Elementary tonight.

District administrators have recommended that the board close the long-standing building, saving an estimated $1.66 million. The vote on the fate of Hills will take place near the end of the school board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Hills Elementary School has a much higher relative cost per student figure than at other area elementary schools, according to a superintendent's office report presented to the board in February. The report also mentioned the district's estimated shrinking student population and plenty of space across the district for elementary education.

“The current situation dictates that the district retire the existing Hills ES building, redistrict students to a different elementary school(s), and table any considerations for the construction of a new school in Hills until the next (Facilities Master Plan) cycle,” district Superintendent Matt Degner wrote in a memo to the school board.

Operating costs at Hills Elementary are high

Because Hills is the smallest elementary school in the Iowa City Community School District, with an expected enrollment of just 126 students next school year, operating costs are expected to continue significantly impacting the district's budget.

The staff-to-student ratio is just 3.8 students for every full-time employee at Hills. Degner wrote that at “the most efficient elementary school in the district,” that ratio is 10.4 students to full-time employees.

At a financial oversight committee meeting in mid-February, the board was told that schools with smaller student-to-full-time employee ratios cost the same to operate but incur larger per-student costs.

That means that the district's cost per student at Hills exceeds $7,000, over $1,000 more than at any other elementary school and more than $2,000 above the average elementary school cost per student. Moving those students to other elementary schools could save the Iowa City Community School District more than $250,000 annually.

Enrollment at Hills Elementary has fluctuated throughout the years. The student body was at 256 in 2001 but plummeted to 116 students a decade later. Enrollment then rose to 172 during the 2021-22 school year but is expected to decrease by 26 percent by the next academic year.

An American flag is seen reflected in the back window of a school bus before school, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Hills Elementary School in Hills, Iowa.

District is reducing total budget over next two years

The Iowa City Community School District superintendent's office report references repeated budgetary constraints as a reason to close Hills Elementary.

Preliminary estimates predict that closing the school will save the district nearly $1.66 million in the next fiscal year.

Other districts across the state have announced budget reductions to compensate for financial shortfalls. In Des Moines, the district will cut $14 million in costs, including an estimated $3 million from its budget by reducing staffing.

The school board approved plans for a new Hills Elementary in 2022 despite concerns about starting fresh in a small community. Construction has yet to begin despite an initial target date of 2025.

Hills Elementary was one of just five schools in Iowa to be named a Blue Ribbon School in 2021. That accreditation celebrates academic performance and progress in closing gaps between students. Only 325 schools across the country received that award in 2021.

Teacher had expressed concern over ‘rumors’ of closure in the past

Kara Diemer-Graham, an English teacher at Hills Elementary, told the school board on Feb. 13 about rumors of the school's closure.

“Before the board makes a decision that would devastate students, families, staff and the community, I implore you to consider the many unique circumstances surrounding Hills and work together alongside us to explore other options to reduce the cost of keeping our school open,” Diemer-Graham said.

She referenced the district's “All in for all kids” motto and said many of the families with children who attend Hills are doing “whatever it takes" for a quality education. She admitted that "whatever it takes" for students at Hills "might mean more than the average school."

Diemer-Graham added that many Hills students suffer from food scarcity and don't have clean drinking water or internet at home. Other students, she said, are new to the United States and enter the Iowa City Community School District with little to no formal English language skills or school experience, and have “very few resources at their disposal.”

“Being a small building, every teacher realistically has a chance to form a relationship with every student and thus, we are better able to serve their individual needs,” Diemer-Graham said.

