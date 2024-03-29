Iowa City High School junior Tai Caputo tops the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week poll

Iowa City high school junior Tai Caputo is this week's Iowa City Press-Citizen Student of the Week.

Caputo secured 11,666 votes, or 54.5% of the total vote, edging out Liberty High School senior Warren Faga, who secured 6,904 votes, or 32.25%.

Iowa City High School principal John Bacon told the Press-Citizen that Caputo is a leader within the building. Caputo is an editor of City High's student newspaper, The Little Hawk, and her work has appeared in other publications, such as Little Village Magazine. She is also a talented violinist and a member of the orchestra. In November, Caputo was selected as the first chair violinist for the Iowa All-State Orchestra.

This week's Student of the Week poll included four nominees from Johnson County. Faculty at area high schools are asked to nominate students for outstanding academic achievements and community service.

This week's poll closed Thursday, March 28. A new Student of the Week poll will go live on Monday, April 1.

Here were this week's nominees:

Taylor Dolezal, Clear Creek Amana

Taylor Dolezal is a senior at Clear Creek Amana High School and is described by staff as an "[Individual] with a heart and care for people that extends well beyond the walls of a school building." Dolezal is a four-year member of the school's student newspaper, The Anchor. She is also a top student enrolled in multiple AP courses, like AP Language and Composition and AP Biology.

Warren Faga, Iowa City Liberty High School

Warren Faga is a senior at Liberty High and was one of the Governor's scholar nominees. Faga is a top student at Liberty High, scoring a perfect 36 on his ACT and earning a cumulative GPA of 4.43. Faga is also heavily involved in extracurricular activities, like tennis and jazz band.

Riordan Smith, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Riordan Smith, an Iowa City Regina Catholic High School senior, has exhibited commendable academic achievement, including qualification as a National Merit Finalist and success in the Rothwell Stephens Scholarship Examination in Mathematics at Knox College. Additionally, Riordan has participated in the state math league competition and aspires to advance to nationals. Furthermore, Riordan's notable performance as the highest scorer in Regina's AMC12 reflects his commitment to mathematics and academic excellence.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: City High School's Tai Caputo is this week's Press-Citizen Student of the Week