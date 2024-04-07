At the Iowa Capitol, guns for teachers is a bigger priority than feeding children

The end of the 90th General Assembly is in sight. Iowa House lawmakers have begun giving retirement speeches on the floor, a sign that fewer debates are ahead than behind, and some of the jigsaw-puzzle-piece bills that make up the state budget have been introduced.

This annual budget seems likely to resemble the seven that have preceded it under all-Republican rule in Iowa: mostly status-quo spending, small increases in general funding for K-12 schools and other narrow investments, and big reductions in tax rates.

But zooming in reveals a number of head-scratching dichotomies in how majority Republicans are shaping their use of tax and other revenue.

Here are three ways legislators are considering spending that money, and three ways with nearly equivalent dollar amounts they ought to consider instead.

Feed kids rather than arming teachers

One bill still eligible for consideration, House File 2586, would make available an unspecified sum of money — an earlier draft posited $3 million — to pay for school security upgrades. Those “upgrades” could including spending on firearms and firearms training for school staff.

Spending that is plausible to Republicans, but they took no action on House File 2140, which would spend about $2.2 million to pull in about $29 million in federal money so low-income families can buy food during the summer, when school breakfast and lunch programs are not available. Also ignored over the past two years – despite having 18 Republican co-sponsors – has been House File 575, to allow students eligible for reduced-price meals at school to get them for free instead.

Care for new moms, babies rather than pursuing such sizable tax cuts

The guns comparison is a specific case that illustrates a broader pattern in Iowa Republicans’ money management: exacting scrutiny on disfavored expenses, usually spending on safety-net or other programs that benefit everybody, while green-lighting eight- and nine-figure tax cuts that disproportionately benefit higher-income Iowans.

Lawmakers sent Senate File 2251 to Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday; it will eventually allow some low-income women and infants to receive Medicaid health coverage for 12 months after the end of a pregnancy, instead of two months. Iowa is one of the last states to take this step. But to make it happen, lawmakers changed eligibility rules so that over 1,000 fewer women and several hundred fewer babies will be able to get the government health coverage each month.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill in February. A couple of weeks later, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency issued a revised analysis predicting that — instead of saving the state money for a few years, as an earlier analysis indicated — the changes would cost about $5 million over three transition years, with annual costs about $300,000 higher than now after that.

All of that is not much more than rounding errors in the $9 billion-plus state budget that for years has had multibillion-dollar surpluses left over. And, remember, this is in service of ensuring women and babies can get health care through some of the most vulnerable periods in their lives. Yet House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters who asked about the bill March 14, “I don't want to be passing bills that have that level of fiscal impact without having a better idea of what our budget is going to look like.”

Meanwhile, work continues to accelerate cuts in income tax rates, with lawmakers also working on plans to eventually eliminate income tax collection completely. It appears that not even a little consideration is given to moderating those cuts to provide more robust care for women and children. Or paying for constitutionally required legal representation for criminal defendants. Or cleaning waterways, or addressing any number of other gaps in Iowans’ well-being.

Fund public schools with the vigor shown private schools in the past two years

Education funding is the largest piece of the state budget. It's well-trod ground to note the differing trends in the state’s support for public K-12 schools and the new spending on Reynolds’ education savings accounts for private school families.

The numbers are so discouraging as to be worth reiterating. The annual increase in state aid to schools has lagged inflation throughout the time Republicans have controlled state government, and this year’s 2.5% increase is no exception. That amounts to about $158 million of new money spread to the state’s districts.

This year, it is accompanied by $82 million in new money to increase salaries for teachers and paraeducators, a welcome step. But that accounts for only another percentage point and change. That’s for 483,000 public school students. Iowa will also spend an estimated $51 million more than in the current fiscal year to pay education expenses for children who attend private schools. The number of recipients for that money is expected to rise to about 23,000.

It's possible to make better choices while adhering to conservative principles

Philosophical differences between Republicans and Democrats on taxing and government are abundantly clear. But couldn’t the Republican philosophy prioritize food over guns? Can’t a fraction of tax cuts wait for the purpose of upholding the Constitution and investing in healthy parents and babies? Can’t we support the public school system with the same vigor as the private system? There’s still time for Iowa Republican legislators to answer “yes.”

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

