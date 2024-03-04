Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I scoring record
Caitlin Clark stood alone at the free-throw line on Sunday and made the foul shots that put her atop the all-time NCAA Division I scoring chart. The flash and pizzazz of her game have made her the biggest name in all of college basketball. Yet it was two free throws after a technical foul that pushed Clark past the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record in No. 6 Iowa’s 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State. https://cbs4indy.com/sports/ap-sports/ap-caitlin-clark-poised-to-celebrate-iowa-senior-day-by-breaking-pete-maravichs-ncaa-scoring-record/