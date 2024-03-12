Iowa bill for school alarm safety moves forward

Iowa House lawmakers passed a bill that looks to make sure when a fire alarm is pulled in a school, it’s meant for a fire.

This bill was moved out of a House subcommittee. it’s already passed through the full Senate chamber with bipartisan support. Fire alarms have been used during active shooter situations to draw people out into the open. The bill would mandate that there is a safety policy in place for all public and private schools in the state that confirms when a fire alarm is pulled, there is a real fire. The North Scott Community School District already has this safety policy in place.

The bill will need to make it out of the House Education Committee to survive the second funnel deadline this week.

