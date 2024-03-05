Iowa bill could exempt students from immunizations

Health records came up for debate at the Iowa House.

State lawmakers are considering protecting students whose parents want them exempt from required immunizations. Republican senators passed a bill that would provide more transparency for families. The bill would require all elementary and secondary schools and licensed child care centers to have information about exemptions ready when handing out information on vaccinations needed to families and students. Senate Democrats say they worry about schools being responsible for distributing the information.

The bill still needs to make it through the Iowa House, where a companion bill exists. The second major funnel deadline for lawmakers is coming up next Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.