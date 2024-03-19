Iowa bill to change police complaints, decertification advances as chiefs air concerns

A bill advanced by Iowa lawmakers Tuesday would allow police to receive more information about complaints filed against them and raise the threshold for revoking an officer's certification.

House Study Bill 738 would also add Iowa universities into a 2021 law that bans cities and counties from adopting policies that discourage "the enforcement of any state, local or municipal laws."

The measure is backed by the Fraternal Order of Police, which helped craft the bill and argues that it provides key additional protections for officers missed in the 2021 law.

Multiple police chiefs and city leaders expressed concerns about several aspects at a subcommittee meeting, saying the bill could create more administrative hurdles and muddy the complaint process.

Bill would change how internal police complaints are dealt with

Under the bill, an officer or their attorney can request and receive a "complete copy" of the officer's report and any video or audio from the incident that spurred a complaint against them. They would not be charged any fees, and receiving the information would not be considered disclosing public records.

An interview of an officer related to a complaint also "shall not be construed to be a hearing" under the bill.

Skylar Limkemann, attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, argued that officers who are asked to recount details of an incident "weeks, months, years down the road" are "allowed the right to review and refresh their recollection."

Doug Struyk, a lobbyist for the city of Waukee, argued that the language would stray from common practice and influence the officer who's under review.

"That's not how you handle it in a criminal case," Struyk said. "If you want to give what was going on in the officer's mind, you don't have them review this material and then tell us what was going on."

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association expressed concerns with how the bill outlined requirements for internal affairs complaints, saying a "formal process" involving attorneys and charges would burden administrators who would otherwise handle the matter informally.

"Ninety-five percent of what we do is what I would consider retraining or addressing issues with offices that aren't necessarily going to be punitive, but they are violations of policy," said Greg Stallman, legislative chair for the IPCA.

Threshold for revoking officer's certification would be breaking the law

New language in the proposal would also raise the threshold by which officers can have their certification revoked.

Currently, "serious misconduct" that includes "improper or illegal actions" could result in an officer being decertified. The bill would remove "improper" from that definition, meaning that only by violating law could an officer have their certification revoked. In addition, the bill specifics that repeated use of excessive force must be "in violation of law" to qualify for decertification.

Oleta Davis, president of the Iowa FOP, said the word "improper" was "very subjective."

"We want bad cops off the streets as well, we're just asking for that to happen faster," Davis said.

Campus police would fall under 2021 police enforcement law

Police at Iowa Board of Regents universities would be built into a 2021 law that bans local municipalities from banning or discouraging "the enforcement of state, local or municipal laws."

Limkemann cited protests in 2020 on the University of Iowa campus, saying campus officers need to have the same range of enforcement tools at their disposal as local departments under the 2021 law.

"They continue to have issues there, just as recent as this year with public protests," he said, likely a reference to a 2023 campus event that drew strong opposition and resulted in the arrest, charging and recent acquittal of one protester.

The bill would also allow the attorney general to review any complaint against a Regents university or other municipality, and specified that violations would have to been intentional "or in reckless disregard for public safety."

Carolann Jensen, also with the Board of Regents, said the language could effectively make the AG's office both the defense and prosecutor for Regents universities, since they're state-run institutions.

"We believe the language requiring our sworn police officers on all three campuses to enforce the laws of Iowa is redundant," Jensen said. "We believe we already do that, and have the power to do that."

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa legislature: Bill would change police complaints, decertification