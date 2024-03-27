Iowa bill advances to change education funding

Iowa state lawmakers will send Gov. Kim Reynolds a bill to change the way Area Education Agencies (AEA) work in the state.

The bill cleared the State Senate with changes to the governor’s original proposal. The agencies’ funding would drop to 90% of their current state funding. The rest would go directly to school districts.

The bill would raise the starting pay for first-year teachers to $50,000 per year.

